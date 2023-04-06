Nachilana-Khari link road caves in

Banihal: Nachilana-Khari link road near 23 RR camp Nachilana alongside Jammu Srinagar National Highway, 11 kilometres from Banihal sub divisional headquarter in district Ramban caved in Thursday afternoon.

This disconnected the whole tehsil headquarter Khari and several railway construction projects in the area in terms of road connectivity.

The link road is under the maintenance control of IRCON International, constructing several railway tunnels, including Indian Railway’s longest tunnel and a railway station at Khari.

The six-km part of steep Nachilana-Khari-Mahoo link road has been used as an approach road to the railway projects by IRCON and its construction companies for the past two decades.