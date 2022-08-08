National Anthem Singing Competition -2022 | About 9000 entries received for competition: Dir Information

Speaking on this initiative, Director Information and Public Relations, Akshay Labroo said, “Under this competition around 9,000 entries having around 50, 000 participants were received from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir which is four times more than the entries received last year and almost equal submissions were received from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions”.

He added that especially the districts of South Kashmir are leading and have given overwhelming response in the number of submission.

The entries received will be sent to respective Deputy Commissioners of participants who will choose best three from each categories.

The winners from each district will sing the National Anthem at their respective district headquarters on Independence Day.

The list of district level winners shall be forwarded to the Divisional Commissioners who shall then finalise the winners. The winners of the competition will get cash awards of Rs 25,000, Rs 11,000 and Rs 5,000 for first, second and third prizes respectively besides getting an opportunity to perform National Anthem at the Divisional level Independence Day celebrations.