National Lok Adalat held across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: The National Lok Adalat held throughout J&K and Ladakh on Saturday resolved 72,700 cases and settled claims to the tune of Rs 76.66 crore.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that of a total 89,447 cases taken up by 155 benches in the day-long National Lok Adalat at various courts across J&K, 72343 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 71,43,58,269 was awarded as compensation, settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases.
The spokesman said that J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority Saturday organised the National Lok Adalats across J&K and Ladakh.
He said that Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Srinagar and after inaugurating the Lok Adalat inspected different benches of the National Lok Adalat in District Court Complex as well as in the Srinagar Wing of the High Court to have first-hand information about the cases being taken up and disposed off in the National Lok Adalat.
The spokesman said that in Ladakh, 535 cases were taken up by eight benches and 357 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 1,21,63,989 was awarded as compensation and settlement amount in cases of different nature.
In Srinagar, the 1st National Lok Adalat was organised by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the directions of NALSA, J&K LSA and was inaugurated by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey said that Alternate Dispute Resolution system was one of the effective modes of disposal of cases and litigants should avail and participate in Lok Adalats as and when conducted by the courts.
In Budgam, the 1st National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Budgam at District Court Complex.
In Baramulla, the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) Baramulla organised the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex, Baramulla under the supervision of Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla Muhammad Yousuf Wani.
In Ganderbal, the District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal under the Chairmanship of Chairperson District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal, Shazia Tabasum organised the National Lok Adalat at Ganderbal.
In Pulwama, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, Abdul Rashid Malik inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Pulwama.
In Shopian, a National Lok Adalat was organised in District Court Complex Shopian with the efforts of Secretary and Sub-Judge, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Shopian, Feroz Ahmad Khan.
In Kulgam, a National Lok Adalat was held today in District Court Complex Kulgam under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kulgam, Tahir Khurshid Raina.
In Kupwara, Principal District Judge Kupwara Tasleem Arief organised a National Lok Adalat and constituted eight benches. Separate benches were constituted at Handwara, Trehgam, Sogam and Tangdar.
In Bandipora, a special Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex, Bandipora by the District Legal Services Authority Bandipora under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Ibrahim Wani.