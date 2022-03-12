National Lok Adalat held across J&K, Ladakh

He said that Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Srinagar and after inaugurating the Lok Adalat inspected different benches of the National Lok Adalat in District Court Complex as well as in the Srinagar Wing of the High Court to have first-hand information about the cases being taken up and disposed off in the National Lok Adalat.

The spokesman said that in Ladakh, 535 cases were taken up by eight benches and 357 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 1,21,63,989 was awarded as compensation and settlement amount in cases of different nature.

In Srinagar, the 1st National Lok Adalat was organised by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the directions of NALSA, J&K LSA and was inaugurated by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey said that Alternate Dispute Resolution system was one of the effective modes of disposal of cases and litigants should avail and participate in Lok Adalats as and when conducted by the courts.