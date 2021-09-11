National Lok Adalat held in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority, under the stewardship of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities and under the guidance of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority on Saturday organised National Lok Adalat throughout the U.Ts of J&K and Ladakh, according to a statement.
In order to have maximum response and settlements between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act, Money recovery cases, etc., it was advised to organize pre-Lok Adalat sittings or pre-counselling sessions (either video or tele-conferencing or physical with social distancing) well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that parties may get one or more chances for entering into negotiation,dialogue with the opposite parties. Besides, webinars were organized to sensitize the officers of Legal Services Authorities/Committees, Panel Lawyers and PLVs about the importance of Lok Adalat as a mode for Alternate Dispute Resolution.
Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at Budgam. Thereafter, Executive Chairman accompanied by Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul visited Pulwama and Anantnag to have first hand information about the proceedings going on in the benches constituted for the purpose. In Jammu wing of the High Court, the National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman High Court Legal Services Committee. As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 103905 cases taken up by 137 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 79176 Cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 1,08,49,68,507/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonour and Bank Recovery cases. Like wise in Ladakh a total of 553 Cases were taken up by 9 benches and 392 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 2,61,08,552/-was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases. As per the directions of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, the main focus in this National Lok Adalat was on the cases of people from inaccessible areas. Before the Lok Adalat, the Executive Chairman had few video conferences with all Chairmen and Secretaries of DLSAs and emphasized to identify and settle the cases of this vulnerable section of the society. Out of 79176 cases settled in National Lok Adalat 6507 cases from the inaccessible areas were also settled.
M K Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts & Legal Services Institutions & litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.
Meanwhile, in Baramulla, as part of ongoing “Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav”, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Services Committees today organized National Lok Adalat across the district. At Baramulla, it was organized at District court complex Baramulla and at concerned subordinate courts at tehsil levels. The Lol Adalat were held under the Chairmanship of District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Baramulla Mohammad Yousuf Wani who inaugurated the event at the District Court Complex in presence of Secretary DLSA Mir Sayeem Quyoom. The lok Adalats were comprised of 14 benches in which 2351 different cases/ matters were taken up, out of which 1792 cases/ matters were settled amicably on spot. Furthermore, Rs 2.11 crore was realised as settlement amount comprising compensation amount of Rs. 3375000/ in MACT cases whereas an amount of Rs 10279581/ in bank recovery cases. Besides an amount of Rs 858610/ was realised on account of composition in traffic offences and Rs 3370000/ was realised in matrimonial cases. Moreover, an amount of Rs 3310000 was realised in NI Act cases.
In Srinagar, Muhammad Akram Chowdhary Pr. District and Sessions Judge Srinagar inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Mominabad Srinagar, in which cases as per NALSA directions were fixed.
Noor Muhammad Mir, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Coordinated the National Lok Adalat at Srinagar.