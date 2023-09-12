National security overweighs ideological differences; unites all: Rajnath Singh

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday stated that national security overweighed ideological differences in the diverse political landscape of the country thus reflecting perfect federal synergy between state governments and the centre.

He was addressing the gathering at strategically crucial Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road after dedicating to the nation 90 infrastructure projects (including Devak bridge) of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth over Rs 2,900 Cr, spread across 11 States and Union Territories.

The state-of-the-art 422.9-meter-long Class 70 RCC Devak bridge is of strategic importance as it will enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces and boost socio-economic development of the region.

Rajnath, who arrived this morning on a day-long visit to Jammu, effusively praised BRO stating that it was actually serving as a ‘bro’ (brother) for the armed forces by expediting the completion of projects.