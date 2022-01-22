National Voters Day’ pledge on Jan 25 | Comply with ECI instructions: Govt to officers

As per an advisory issued to the government, the Election Commission of India has advised all the staff and officers (of the government) to take the National Voters' Day pledge on January 25, 2022 at 11:00 am to promote democratic electoral participation.

The National Voters Day is being celebrated across the country on January 25, 2022 to register the newly eligible youth (18+) in the electoral roll and also to promote electoral participation. The theme for this year’s National Voters Day celebrations is "Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative.”