National Voters Day’ pledge on Jan 25 | Comply with ECI instructions: Govt to officers

Jammu: The government on Saturday has asked all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Heads of Departments (HoDs) to strictly comply with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regard to the celebration of “National Voters’ Day.”
As per an advisory issued to the government, the Election Commission of India has advised all the staff and officers (of the government) to take the National Voters' Day pledge on January 25, 2022 at 11:00 am to promote democratic electoral participation.
The National Voters Day is being celebrated across the country on January 25, 2022 to register the newly eligible youth (18+) in the electoral roll and also to promote electoral participation. The theme for this year’s National Voters Day celebrations is "Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative.”
In order to promote awareness among the people especially the newly eligible young voters in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India has also advised the government to issue necessary instructions to schools and educational Institutions to observe National Voters' Day for infusion of democratic values by organising events like debates, discussions, competitions (drawing, skit, song, painting, essay etc) on or during the run-up to National Voters' Day.
It has also been advised that the educational institutions will be asked to administer the National Voters' Day pledge through online mode and the photographs of all the events will be uploaded using hashtag #NVD2022, on their respective social media handles and websites.
“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners/Heads of Departments to strictly comply with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India in its letter No. 491/ECI/D0/FUNC/SVEEPI/NVD/2021 dated January 11, 2022.
Further, these events shall be organised via an online mode as per appropriate COVID guidelines or protocols in place,” a circular issued by Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi read.