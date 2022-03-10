Navin directs Agriculture Deptt, SWD to converge schemes

Jammu: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Department (AP&FWD), Navin Kumar Choudhary Thursday directed the Mission Director to coordinate with Social Welfare Department for convergence of several schemes similar in nature meant for Scheduled Caste categories.

Chairing a meeting of senior officers to discuss the proposals of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the financial year of 2022-23, Choudhary directed all the concerned to revise the proposals of various schemes so that a comprehensive annual action plan would be formulated and finalised.