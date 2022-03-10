Navin directs Agriculture Deptt, SWD to converge schemes

Jammu: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Department (AP&FWD), Navin Kumar Choudhary Thursday directed the Mission Director to coordinate with Social Welfare Department for convergence of several schemes similar in nature meant for Scheduled Caste categories.
Chairing a meeting of senior officers to discuss the proposals of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the financial year of 2022-23, Choudhary directed all the concerned to revise the proposals of various schemes so that a comprehensive annual action plan would be formulated and finalised.
During the meeting, highlights of the proposed AAP 2022-23 were counted vis-à-vis State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute-level activities and farmer-oriented activities which include inter-state and intra-state and district training for these farmers, besides exhibitions, exposure visits, women food security groups, and Kissan Goshties.
The meeting also discussed the financial progress under NMAET and PMKSY during which it was given out that under PDMC-PMKSY Rs 5.80 crore were allotted of which Rs 32.7 crore had been utilised so far.
A department-wise proposal of AAP PDMC for the year 2022-23 was also presented and it was informed that Rs 48.50 crore funds had been proposed for Agriculture and Horticulture departments for micro-irrigation and other interventions for J&K.
The meeting was informed about AAP for Command Area Development and it was informed that Rs 206 crore for 22667 hectares in ISBIG (31 projects) and AIBP (2 projects) had been proposed during the financial year 2022-23.