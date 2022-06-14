NC, Congress used to humiliate BJP workers in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

He said, “The BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir were often humiliated by the then ruling parties like National Conference and Congress.” The Union Minister stated that, however, a sea change has happened. It gets reflected the way so many of the non-BJP leaders are today ready to join the BJP and become a part of the development journey of India led by PM Modi.

said that the unprecedented development has taken place in J&K under the BJP government in the last eight years.

“Narender Modi’s 8 years as Prime Minister gave India vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of Amrit Kal which would witness the ascent of India to emerge as the front rank nation,” he said.