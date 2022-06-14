NC, Congress used to humiliate BJP workers in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh has said that National Conference and Congress Party used to humilate the BJP workers when they were in power and the BJP workers had to struggle even to enter the Civil Secretariat premises.
However, a journey from pessimism to optimism and from hopelessness to hope has started since 2014 , Dr Singh said while addressing a public rally organised by BJP in Kathua district on Tuesday.
He said, “The BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir were often humiliated by the then ruling parties like National Conference and Congress.” The Union Minister stated that, however, a sea change has happened. It gets reflected the way so many of the non-BJP leaders are today ready to join the BJP and become a part of the development journey of India led by PM Modi.
said that the unprecedented development has taken place in J&K under the BJP government in the last eight years.
“Narender Modi’s 8 years as Prime Minister gave India vision for 2047 and laid the roadmap for the next 25 years of Amrit Kal which would witness the ascent of India to emerge as the front rank nation,” he said.
Dr Singh said, “There were times even in J&K when BJP workers would not even find entry into the Civil Secretariat and had to run from pillar to post simply to get an entry pass into the secretariat premises.”
“There were times when Indian youth going abroad were sometimes shy of disclosing their identity whereas today they are not only held in high-esteem but also preferred for professional jobs and start-up initiatives by their western counterparts,” he said.
To a question, he said that the Bhaderwah incident was unfortunate but the situation is normalising and the curfew is being relaxed following improvement in the situation.