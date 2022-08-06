NC holds women's convention at Ramban

Among others District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen, State vice president women wing Bimla Luthra, DDC Chairperson Shamshada Shan, district president women Wing Ramban Adv Aruna Thakur, DDC counsellor Gulshan Parveen, District secretary women wing Alvira Rashid, Taskeen Fatima besides Adv Arjun Singh Raju, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, Arif Wani, Arshid Mir were present on the occasion.

Shameema said that NC women's wing functionaries have braved all hardships and rallied around the party flag during the worst of times.

“The history of political struggle started by NC would be incomplete without mentioning the contributions of women. Sacrifices made by our women leaders, particularly Madre Meharban occupy the foremost place in our hearts. She fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced various tortures, exploitations and hardships to earn us freedom with dignity," she said.