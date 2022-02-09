NC MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha over heckling of women wearing Hijab

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Members of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone Wednesday staged a walkout in Lok Sabha to protest the Karnataka government’s handling of the Hijab row.
A statement of NC issued here said that later while expressing concern over the row, which has spilled over to other colleges in Karnataka, the MPs said that the female students wearing Hijab being heckled by a mob in Karnataka was disturbing and the hush in the government circles of the state over the matter was equally of great concern.
They said the decision to wear Hijab should be left to women and girls.