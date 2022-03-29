NC vibrant political movement: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference (NC) leader and District president Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today said that National Conference is not a mere political party, but a movement with well-defined political agenda.
He was addressing party's working committee meeting of Block Ramsoo at Dak Bunglow Ramsoo in Banihal constituency. Shaheen said , “NC is a movement rather than a mere political party. A well-defined political agenda for a modern and model Jammu and Kashmir is its bulwark."
He added that workers of NC are epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards people, party and its leadership.
“Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah transferred a peoples movement to us in the shape of NC and we have to nurture it in the same form,” he said.
The party’s objective has never been power but dignity and development of the state and people, he said.
“We do not deceive people by emotional blackmailing, slogans, falsehood, bias and creating hatred between various regions and sections of the society for votes,” Shaheen said.
He alleged that there have been conspiracies against NC in the past and it still is continuing as political parties are being created in every nook and corner of the “erstwhile State to divide us.”
Asserting that National Conference (NC) is a deep rooted mass movement, Shaheen said NC has a firm standing in all 90 constituencies in the erstwhile state.