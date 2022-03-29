NC vibrant political movement: Sajjad Shaheen

He added that workers of NC are epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards people, party and its leadership.

“Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah transferred a peoples movement to us in the shape of NC and we have to nurture it in the same form,” he said.

The party’s objective has never been power but dignity and development of the state and people, he said.

“We do not deceive people by emotional blackmailing, slogans, falsehood, bias and creating hatred between various regions and sections of the society for votes,” Shaheen said.