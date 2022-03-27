NC was ready to form coalition govt with BJP in J&K in 2014: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu: Former legislator and BJP member Devender Singh Rana has claimed that National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah was ready to form a coalition government with the saffron party in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014.

Rana, a former NC member, had joined the BJP in Delhi October last year, along with former minister S S Slathia.

His remark assumes significance as it contradicts the statement of NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah that he had cautioned PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed against forming a government with BJP in 2014, saying its would be a "disaster".