NCC cadet of JK&L Directorate awarded Raksha Mantri Padak

In a momentous occasion for Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) Directorate, one of its outstanding NCC cadets and Junior Under Officer (JUO) Dechen Chuskit was awarded prestigious ‘Raksha Mantri Padak’ by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

“An exceptional and outstanding NCC Cadet, JUO Dechen Chuskit of 1 Ladakh Bn NCC has become the first cadet from the newly carved Union Territory of Ladakh to receive such a prestigious award. This achievement is even more commendable since only two cadets in the country have been awarded the Raksha Mantri Padak this year,” PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told Greater Kashmir.

The Defence Minister gave away the “Raksha Mantri Padak” and Commendation Cards to the NCC cadets, for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty, during his visit to the Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment on Saturday.

Lt Col Bartwal stated that JUO Dechen Chuskit, even though belonging to a remote village of Kargil, worked hard to secure a place in the RDC (Republic Day Camp) contingent of the JK&L Directorate in 2023 as part of the “Group song, Group dance, Ballet and NIAP team” thereby showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Ladakh.

According to him, Dechen’s performance in all NCC related activities had been exemplary. Despite facing economic, social and cultural challenges, she volunteered to participate in various NCC camps, Social Service and Community Development programmes.

“Her melodious voice has earned her many laurels and she was selected for re-recording the NCC song with Shankar Mahadevan in Mumbai representing the JK&L Directorate. JUO Dechen has set an example for others to follow and continues to motivate youth of her village and adjoining areas to join NCC and contribute towards nation building,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

“This prestigious recognition underscores the cadet’s outstanding commitment to service, leadership, and exemplary contributions to the National Cadet Corps. The award not only signifies individual excellence but also highlights the crucial role played by the NCC in nurturing dedicated and responsible citizens. JUO Dechen Chuskit’s unwavering dedication to the principles of duty and discipline has made her a beacon of inspiration, epitomizing the spirit of the NCC. Her achievement stands as a testament to the potential within our youth for national service and commitment,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

Besides JUO Dechen, this year, the Raksha Mantri Padak was awarded to Senior Under Officer (SUO) Makkatira Kalpana Kuttappa of Karnataka & Goa Directorate.

The Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards were given to Under Officer Amar Morang of North Eastern Region Directorate, and Senior Under Officer Jyotirmaya Singh Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh Directorate.

The Defence Minister described the “investiture ceremony”, which witnessed the participation of cadets from different regions of the country, as the perfect example of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”

While addressing the NCC cadets on this occasion, Rajnath Singh said that creativity, interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence and sensitivity were the qualities which would make a person relevant and employable in the present age of machines and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He appreciated the NCC for equipping the cadets with these qualities and ensuring their all-round development to lead the next generation.

Sharing his insights on the rise of artificial intelligence in today’s technology-driven era, Rajnath Singh asserted that with time and further advancements, people would begin to focus more on creating a career in sectors where machines could not execute the desired tasks. He, however, stressed on the fact that even if machines could perform physical and intellectual tasks, they could not be creative, generate consciousness and develop interpersonal skills like humans.

“This is where the NCC is playing a crucial role. The NCC, through its various initiatives and programmes, is ensuring holistic growth of cadets by making them physically, mentally and emotionally strong, developing their social skills and instilling the feeling of patriotism and national pride. Along with studies, it is extremely important for the cadets to imbibe these qualities. This will help them to give their 100 percent in the progress of the country,” he said.

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and other senior officials of NCC and Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.