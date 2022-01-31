NCC cadets in J&K led by example during COVID-19: LG

Jammu: Interacting with Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh contingent of NCC cadets, who participated in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that they had led by example during COVID-19 in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the interaction held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan, the LG congratulated the cadets and lauded their hard work and commitment and their training instructors who, despite challenges from the pandemic were well trained for RDC events at New Delhi.
He said that the invaluable experience that the cadets of the RDC contingent had gained during the Republic Day camps would prove beneficial for them in building a successful future.
“NCC cadets are icons of discipline and leadership with unwavering commitment in nation building,” the LG said. He said that NCC cadets in J&K led by example during trying times of COVID-19 in activities like awareness campaign and effectively executed the assigned mission during the vaccination programme.
The LG said that the School Education Department and Youth Affairs is wholeheartedly supporting the expansion of NCC coverage in villages and far-flung areas. He said that their efforts would not only motivate the youth from the villages to join the armed forces but also inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless service amongst the youth.
Highlighting the significant role of NCC cadets in the society, the LG said that they could play a major role in reversing the drug menace in J&K through cadet peer-led intervention.
“As the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, NCC can raise awareness, create a culture of fighting substance abuse and effectively guide the curiosity of young and vulnerable people in colleges and community,” he said. The LG said that the values duty, unity, and discipline imbibed by the cadets in NCC inspires them to join the Police and armed forces.
He said that the J&K administration had also made provision to give extra credits based on NCC certificate to the aspirants.