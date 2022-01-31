NCC cadets in J&K led by example during COVID-19: LG

Jammu: Interacting with Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh contingent of NCC cadets, who participated in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that they had led by example during COVID-19 in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the interaction held on the lawns of Raj Bhavan, the LG congratulated the cadets and lauded their hard work and commitment and their training instructors who, despite challenges from the pandemic were well trained for RDC events at New Delhi.