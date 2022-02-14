NDMA V-SAT PROJECT FOR DISASTER EMERGENCIES | Director Finance nominated nodal officer

Jammu: The government on Monday nominated Director Finance Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction J&K Kulbhushan Kumar as nodal officer NDMA V-SAT project for disaster emergencies.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of Director Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) J&K, as nodal officer NDMA V-SAT project for Disaster Emergencies on behalf of Government of J&K,” read an order issued by the DMRRR department.