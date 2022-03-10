‘Need to do research on J&K’s rich plant resources for medicinal use’

Addressing on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narandra Modi, has accorded great importance to multifaceted development of Indian Systems of Medicine including Unani medicine.

He informed that because of personal intervention of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India which would provide a great opportunity for researchers and students to lead the world in traditional medicine.

He further said that Unani Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan because it is due to the contributions made by him and many other scholars that we inherited this comprehensive medical system.

He added that J&K is rich in plant resources and stressed the need to explore them and conduct researches for their medicinal use so that the mankind is benefited.

He said that while it is important to acknowledge the efficacy of our traditional medicine, it is equally important to integrate it with emerging technologies.