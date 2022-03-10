‘Need to do research on J&K’s rich plant resources for medicinal use’

Srinagar: Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Unani Day 2022 celebration and two day International Conference on Unani Medicine at SKICC, Srinagar.
On the occasion, he underscored the need for conducting research on J&K’s rich plant resources for medicinal use The theme of the international conference was “Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for Good Health and Well-being” which was being organized by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Union Ministry of Ayush.
Union Minister of State for Ayush, Women and Child Development, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Among others who were present on the occasion were Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Government of J&K, Vivek Bhardwaj, Chairperson, National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, New Delhi, Vaidya Jayant Yashwant Deopujari, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Professor Akbar Masood, Director General CCRUM, Professor Asim Ali, Advisor (Unani), Ministry of Ayush, Dr. M. A. Qasmi, Director Ayush J&K, Dr Mohan Singh, scientists, researchers, doctors and other officers.
The event was also virtually attended by the scientists and researchers from foreign countries including Iran, UAE, Srilanka, South Africa, Bangladesh and others.
Addressing on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narandra Modi, has accorded great importance to multifaceted development of Indian Systems of Medicine including Unani medicine.
He informed that because of personal intervention of the Prime Minister, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to establish Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India which would provide a great opportunity for researchers and students to lead the world in traditional medicine.
He further said that Unani Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan because it is due to the contributions made by him and many other scholars that we inherited this comprehensive medical system.
He added that J&K is rich in plant resources and stressed the need to explore them and conduct researches for their medicinal use so that the mankind is benefited.
He said that while it is important to acknowledge the efficacy of our traditional medicine, it is equally important to integrate it with emerging technologies.
MoS Ayush said that diet is very important as it is the basic source of energy adding that Unani Medicine provides detailed guidelines for healthy food habits to maintain health and prevent diseases.
He lauded the role of Ayush system in immunity enhancement through drugs and medicinal foods and fighting against COVID-19. He also appreciated the contribution of CCRUM in research and development in Unani Medicine.
Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Kumar Pathak said that proper and nutritious diet is key towards good health and well-being and Unani Medicine has a holistic approach to adjust the imbalances which contribute to disease.
Vivek Bhardwaj said that Unani Medicine is very popular in J&K and for its further promotion and development, the Union Government is making concerted efforts including introduction of MD in Unani Medicine at RRIUM, Srinagar and BUMS at the first Government Unani Medical College of J&K.
Professor Talat Ahmad and Professor Akbar Masood appreciated the role of CCRUM in research and development in Unani Medicine and urged to expand collaborations with other institutions for interdisciplinary research in Unani Medicine.
Professor Asim Ali Khan delivered the welcome address while as the inaugural session was concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. M. A. Qasmi.
The inaugural session witnessed release of conference souvenir and eight books published by the CCRUM, release of two Unani e-books, distribution of YCB certificates among felicitate yoga instructors, exchange of Yoga MoU and live yoga performance besides release of CCRUM Apps and presentation of NABH Accreditation Certificate to RRIUM, Srinagar.