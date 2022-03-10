Need to update education system for future industry trends: Kansal

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal Thursday said that the education sector needs to be updated to be more gainful and employment-oriented.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presiding over the ongoing Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship academic module of Sankalp, a 12-day programme from March 7 to March 19 being conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Jammu, Kansal said, “Reorientation of our education system towards skill development is the need of the hour.
We need to prepare better-skilled workforce through education.”
MGN Fellowship is a two-year programme that combines classroom sessions at IIM with an intensive field immersion at the district level to strengthen the district skill administration and the District Skill Committees (DSCs).
Kansal underlined the need to reap the benefits of the demographic dividend of India in the form of its vast young population.
He stressed the need to successfully convert it into a talented workforce through modern education.
Kansal called for aligning skill and education imparted by the universities with workplace opportunities of the future.
He said that the system needed to upgrade itself to cater to the upcoming Industry 4.0 trends.