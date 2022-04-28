NEP-2020 | Academic details of J&K students soon on DigiLocker

“The academic-related details of the students stored digitally in DigiLocker will ensure seamless storage, access and verification purposes,” an official communication issued by Director Colleges J&K reads.

The communication has been sent to the concerned Nodal Principal of the degree colleges in Kashmir and Jammu division respectively.

“The action plan is recommended to be adopted by the HEIs and Universities in this regard,” it reads.

The Universities and Colleges have been asked to nominate a Nodal Officer in every Higher Educational institution for the implementation of NAD & DigiLocker solution.