NEP-2020 | Academic details of J&K students soon on DigiLocker

Srinagar: The academic details of students will be soon available on the DigiLocker as the Higher Education Department (HED) has conveyed an action plan to Universities and colleges for early implementation of the new initiative.
The move comes after the J&K government decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 from the current academic session in colleges which mandates that all the academic-related details of the students should be stored digitally through the National Academics Depository (NAD) in DigiLocker.
“The academic-related details of the students stored digitally in DigiLocker will ensure seamless storage, access and verification purposes,” an official communication issued by Director Colleges J&K reads.
The communication has been sent to the concerned Nodal Principal of the degree colleges in Kashmir and Jammu division respectively.
“The action plan is recommended to be adopted by the HEIs and Universities in this regard,” it reads.
The Universities and Colleges have been asked to nominate a Nodal Officer in every Higher Educational institution for the implementation of NAD & DigiLocker solution.
“Every HEI should complete the registration process on DigiLocker NAD portal and digitization of all academic records of students before onboarding to DigiLocker,” the official communication reads.
The department has asked that a general awareness and training programmes in the HEIs should be organised in collaboration with Meaty.
“All the websites of the HEI should be updated and there should be availability of high-speed internet in the institutions as well,” it reads.
Citing that the Aadhar was a mandatory document for DigiLocker, the Directorate of Colleges J&K has asked the heads of Higher Educational Institutions to facilitate Aadhar enrolment drives on their campus for the students.
“The institutions should capture the requisite details at the time of admissions required for DigiLocker onboarding,” the official communication reads.
Notably, some universities have already initiated the process for uploading the academic related details of the students on DigiLocker.
The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has created DigiLocker for the students through which the students fetch their degree certificates issued by the University.
“We have uploaded the data of around 11000 students of the 2017-2018 outgoing batch on DigiLocker. These students do not need to visit the University to get degree certificates but can obtain it from DigiLocker,” Controller examination CUS, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Mir said.
He said the University was also in process of uploading data of students of other batches as well.
Also, the CUS is mulling to sign an MoU with JK Board of School Education for Application Interface (API) wherein the data of students will be uploaded by the JK Board on the application after qualifying their class 12th examination.
“Under this initiative any student seeking admission in CUS will have to write only his Board registration number on the online portal of admission and all his credentials will get displayed on it,” he said.