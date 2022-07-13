New JKPCC President | AICC leadership keeps its decision reserved

Jammu: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Wednesday chose to keep its decision reserved vis-a-vis new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

However, it almost wound up its session of consultations with J&K leaders with a call to “stay united and be in ready-mode for ensuing assembly polls” and also hinted that former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad would lead the party’s election campaign in the Union Territory.

Second day of consultations began with a joint meeting of J&K leaders conducted by senior AICC leaders viz., K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad, followed by individual interactions.