New JKPCC President | AICC leadership keeps its decision reserved

Jammu: All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Wednesday chose to keep its decision reserved vis-a-vis new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).
However, it almost wound up its session of consultations with J&K leaders with a call to “stay united and be in ready-mode for ensuing assembly polls” and also hinted that former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad would lead the party’s election campaign in the Union Territory.
Second day of consultations began with a joint meeting of J&K leaders conducted by senior AICC leaders viz., K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad, followed by individual interactions.
With Azad in the pivotal role even during interactions, it was beyond any doubt that the party leadership had made up its mind to place its safe bets in J&K yet again on him and go to ensuing assembly polls under his leadership, revealed party sources.
With regard to new JKPCC president, sources maintained that during interactions spanning two days, the AICC leaders made it crystal clear while granting audience to J&K leaders that they were given an opportunity “to be heard in the party’s best traditions of consultations before arriving at any final decision (about new JKPCC president).”
“However as always, the decision of party high command would be binding on everyone with no scope for whimpers of protest. Central leadership minced no words in suggesting that the party would have to go to assembly polls as and when they would be held in J&K as a cohesive force by sinking all the differences at the party forum,” sources added.
“They stated that though the party was not sure about the timing of elections as those at the helm of affairs excel in deceptive moves yet the party cadres would have to remain in ‘ready-mode’ with a united face. While exhorting the party leaders to sink their differences during the meeting, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, himself, stated that he would always be at the disposal of party leaders and workers in J&K. It was evident that he would be at the fore-front, leading the party’s election campaign in J&K,” sources added.
Earlier an official statement issued by the party maintained that AICC leadership comprising general secretary K C Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad at New Delhi held “interactions with the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides elections preparedness.”
As per official statement, AICC in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil could not attend today's deliberations as she was indisposed.
“The two days deliberations concentrated over the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation including the preparedness and scenario about the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The individual meetings of J&K leaders with K C Venugopal also continued for the second day today,” it said.
“Earlier in the morning today, KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad jointly addressed a meeting of all senior J&K leaders invited in Delhi. They advised the JKPCC leaders to unitedly fight the anti people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat its divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. They asked them to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections,” the statement mentioned.
“They asked the party leaders to concentrate in their respective areas and be amongst the people to highlight their problems. They appreciated the party leaders and cadres for their struggle and commitment to fight against the communal and divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Later several leaders shared their inputs and views with the leadership in the separate meetings already fixed,” it added.
Those who attended the joint meeting included JKPCC chief G A Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, ex Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Tariq Hameed Karra, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Mula Ram, G M Saroori,G N Monga, Haji Rasheed, Yogesh Sawhney, Th Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Neeraj Kundan, Vikar Rasool, Ravinder Sharma, Jehangir Mir, Dr Manohar Lal, Thakur Balbir Singh, Gulzar Wani, Amin Bhat besides others.