New land laws acting as cushion for development across J&K: Govt

Srinagar: The new land laws are being hailed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a major step towards the development and progress of entire J&K.

The new land laws introduced in Jammu and Kashmir replaced some outdated, regressive, intrinsically contradictory land laws with a set of modern, progressive, and people-friendly provisions. The historic initiative of the government is revamping agriculture and allied sectors besides ensuring holistic development of all sectors.

Nearly one year after abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, the Centre abolished 7-decade old “Big Land Estates Abolition Act 1950,” under which the erstwhile princely state witnessed the redistribution of land to end Zamindari system.

In October 2020, the Centre notified the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, enabling a host of new changes to the erstwhile state.