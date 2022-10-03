New land laws major step towards J&K’s progressive development: Govt

Srinagar: The new land laws are being hailed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a major step towards the development and progress of J&K, the government said Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the historic initiative of the government is revamping the agriculture and allied sectors besides ensuring holistic development of all sectors.

The J&K government is constantly working towards creating a modern, efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly union territory that protects and safeguards the land.

The new land laws which replaced old laws that existed in the erstwhile state of J&K will also help revamp the agriculture sector, foster rapid industrialisation, aid economic growth and create jobs.