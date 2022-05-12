Newly placed Deputy Superintendents of Police call on DGP

DGP while interacting with the officers conveyed his thanks to the UT Administration for its gesture by placing these officers and hoped that the decision of the administration will boost the morale of the officers.

He congratulated the officers and advised them to work with more dedication and zeal to fulfill the organization goals of J&K Police.

Pertinent to mention here that the Home Department has recently ordered placement of 114 inspectors of different batches as Deputy Superintendents of Police.