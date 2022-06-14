NHAI starts repairing steel tunnel at Panthyal | Traffic movement suspended for over 3 hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement remained suspended on either side of Srinagar- Jammu National Highway for three and half hours for repair and maintenance works of temporary steel tunnel at Panthyal , traffic authorities said.

The traffic authorities have issued advisories in which it has been said, “For safeguarding the lives of the people from shooting stones at Panthyal , National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the government to repair the steel tunnel because of these necessary repairs. Traffic will remain suspended at Panthyal from 4-30 am to 8 am”.