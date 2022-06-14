NHAI starts repairing steel tunnel at Panthyal | Traffic movement suspended for over 3 hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement remained suspended on either side of Srinagar- Jammu National Highway for three and half hours for repair and maintenance works of temporary steel tunnel at Panthyal , traffic authorities said.
The traffic authorities have issued advisories in which it has been said, “For safeguarding the lives of the people from shooting stones at Panthyal , National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the government to repair the steel tunnel because of these necessary repairs. Traffic will remain suspended at Panthyal from 4-30 am to 8 am”.
A traffic Police official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said for necessary repairs and maintenance of the steel tunnel at Panthyal vehicular traffic on National Highway between Ramban and Ramsu segment of highway would remain suspended every day from 4-30 am to 8 am. The repair work of steel tunnel at Panthyal was started on June 4.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police Headquarters issued advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) allowed to ply on the both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Srinagar and Qazigund after assessing traffic situation on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday morning.