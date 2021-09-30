NHM nurses stage protest, demand continuation of services

Jammu: The nurses of National Health Mission (NHM) today staged a protest demonstration demanding continuation of their services in the Health Department.
The NHM nurses who were engaged during Covid 19 gathered outside the Government Medical College and Hospital at Bakshi Nagar and staged a dharna in the middle of the road for hours from morning, as per the eyewitnesses.
They said that the protesting NHM nurses who performed their duties during covid19 were discontinued in service by the health department. Angered with their expulsion from the service, the eyewitnesses said that a huge crowd of NHM workers assembled and protested outside the GMC Jammu hospital.
When the police tried to remove them, the eyewitnesses said, the protesters opposed the move and it led to scuffle between police and protesting NHM.
The NHM workers have been protesting since last night seeking continuation of their service.
NHM nurses also submitted a letter to the Government Medical College Principal, Bakshi Nagar that they were appointed vide order number 444-AHJ of 2020 and terminated from the services on September 29 without citing any reason or notice.
Meanwhile, students who had applied for admission in the first semester could not get admission and protested.
These students assembled outside the Government Science College, Canal Road and protested peacefully amid shouting slogans in support of their demands.