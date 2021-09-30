NHM nurses stage protest, demand continuation of services

Jammu: The nurses of National Health Mission (NHM) today staged a protest demonstration demanding continuation of their services in the Health Department.

The NHM nurses who were engaged during Covid 19 gathered outside the Government Medical College and Hospital at Bakshi Nagar and staged a dharna in the middle of the road for hours from morning, as per the eyewitnesses.

They said that the protesting NHM nurses who performed their duties during covid19 were discontinued in service by the health department. Angered with their expulsion from the service, the eyewitnesses said that a huge crowd of NHM workers assembled and protested outside the GMC Jammu hospital.