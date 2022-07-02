NHPC asks people not to venture near Chenab River for 2 days from July 5

“The dam gates of Dulhasti Power Station will be opened for reservoir flushing from 22:30 hours (10.30 pm) of July 5, 2022 to 18:30 hours (6.30 pm) of July 6, 2022. During this period, the water level of river Chenab may rise to 2 to 3 meters in the downstream areas of the river. Therefore,

the public residing near and in the downstream areas of river Chenab are being cautioned to refrain from moving themselves or their cattle or trucks, tippers near the banks of river Chenab to avoid any mishap and to co-operate for the safety of their lives,” NHPC Dulhasti Power Station management said in its caution notice.

“Anybody violating the request shall be doing so at his or her own risk and responsibility and NHPC or management of Dulhasti Power Station shall not be responsible for consequences thereof,” it added.