NIA’s 3-day capacity building programme for J&K Police starts

Jammu: The three-day capacity building programme for Prosecution Officers and Investigating Officers of Jammu zone and State Investigation Agency (SIA) in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started here Wednesday.

Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, said that investigation was the most important part of their job and stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of this opportunity to work on their investigation skills.