NIA’s 3-day capacity building programme for J&K Police starts

Jammu: The three-day capacity building programme for Prosecution Officers and Investigating Officers of Jammu zone and State Investigation Agency (SIA) in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started here Wednesday.
Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, said that investigation was the most important part of their job and stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of this opportunity to work on their investigation skills.
The training is a sequel to the programmes conducted by the NIA earlier.
DIG NIA Amit Amresh Mishra in his inaugural speech thanked J&K Police for providing NIA with an opportunity to impart training to the police officers and prosecutors. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh emphasised the importance of site inspection and minute details on the place of occurrence.
SP NIA Vishal Garg gave a brief introduction of NIA and its work and highlighted key points which would be focused on during the three-day programme. Deputy Legal Advisor, Anand Maan highlighted the need for such programmes. AIG (Training and Policy) Police Headquarters J S Johar presented the vote of thanks.