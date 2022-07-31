Night traffic restriction on Ramban-Gool Road

Ramban: In view of the sinking of a portion of road stretch on Ramban- Gool road at Kanga Passi , Ramban police Sunday evening restricted the movement of vehicles during night hours on the road.

In this connection Ramban police issued an advisory for the drivers, commuters and general public stating that “Kanga Passi” stretch which is approximately 15 kilometers from Police Station Dharamkund towards Ramban is badly affected due to recent continuous rainfalls and landslides at that stretch, because of which that patch of road is sinking day by day, and is in bad shape.