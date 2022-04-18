Nirmal Singh’s house related case | Plea of lawyer for impleadment as party respondent dismissed

Jammu: Member (Judicial) Rajesh Sekhri of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu on Monday dismissed a plea of Advocate Muzzaffar Ali Shah whereby he had sought his impleadment as party respondent.

The lawyer had sought his impleadment as party respondent in an appeal filed by Mamta Singh wife of Dr Nirmal Singh, Ex-Dy Chief Minister against the order of demolition issued by the JDA against Dr Nirmal Singh and his wife for raising a palatial house at village Ban (Panjgrain), Nagrota, Jammu allegedly without seeking any building permission from JDA.