No conditional surrender of J&K’s sovereignty with India: Supreme Court Constitution Bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench, hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370, on Thursday orally remarked that there was no conditional surrender of sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir with India and it was an "absolutely complete" surrender vesting exclusive sovereignty with India.

Though, various provisions in the Constitution required concurrence with the State but the same did not necessarily undermine the sovereignty of the Union of India, remarked CJI D Y Chandrachud during the hearing on the batch of pleas.

"There are various shades of concurrence required in the Constitution….But one thing is clear, sovereignty was ceded completely to the Union of India," he said, while referring to Article 1 of the Constitution says that India shall be ‘a Union of States’ and that it includes the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court asked senior advocate Zaffar Shah, appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, one of the petitioners, as to what is superior, the Constitution of India or J&K Constitution. In response, Shah said of course, the Indian Constitution.