No hope from PM's Jammu visit: Mehbooba

She said Modi's statement was ironic as opportunities of employment and business in Jammu and Kashmir are being given to outsiders.

"Jobs are going out, mining leases and liquor licences are also given to outsiders. The electricity produced in Jammu and Kashmir powers homes and factories across the country, but the situation in Kashmir is terrible on this front as well," Mufti said.

She said the Centre has put up the land of Jammu and Kashmir for sale, adding, "It is offering a 50-per cent stamp duty reduction for people buying land here."

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also hit out at Modi for maintaining silence over Muslims facing violence across the country.