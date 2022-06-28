No resignation letter of suspended IPS officer Basant Rath received: Officials

Rath, who has been under suspension since July 2020, is facing disciplinary proceedings for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the government", officials said.

In the order of his suspension, the Union Home Ministry had said that "...during the period of suspension, Rath's headquarter shall be Jammu and he will not leave it without obtaining permission of Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police."

Efforts to seek reaction from Rath did not yield any result as he neither answered his phone nor replied to WhatsApp messages. Rath, who will be completing two years of his suspension next month, had announced his resignation through his social media accounts on June 25 hinting that he would join politics to contest elections from Kashmir.