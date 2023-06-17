Nodal officer nominated to develop IEMI in J&K

Jammu: J&K government has nominated Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) as the nodal officer in respect of Union Territory for developing the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI).

“Principal Secretary to the government Power Development Department (PDD) shall be the nodal officer for coordinating across departments to collate the necessary data for developing the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

As per the order, the nodal officer would be assisted by the Secretary to the government, Transport department in the process.