NOMINATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF HC JUDGE | Collegium discusses probables

Srinagar: Collegium of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh High has discussed names of several advocates for nomination for appointment of the judges of the court.

Reliable sources said that the collegiums headed by Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and comprising Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Atul Sreedharan discussed performance of the probable advocates including a senior most Judicial Officer.

Among others, they said, the names of several advocates were discussed.

At present, the bench strength is less by one which was created by the superannuation of former Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and also one Judicial Officer vacancy in anticipation of upcoming superannuation of Justice Mohan Lal Manhas in November this year.

They said cases discussed that of senior most Judicial Officer was Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who is presently on deputation as member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar.