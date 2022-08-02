Non-productive assets of Waqf being made productive units: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday said that all abandoned and non-productive assets of Waqf are being transformed into productive units.

According to a press note she was addressing a gathering at Udhampur. She was given a rousing welcome by the minority community in Udhampur on her arrival to inspect the Waqf assets and properties in the town. She began her visit from the campus of the Jamia Masjid of Udhampur which has been constructed locally by the people from the public donations.

Praising the Masjid Management Committee for this magnificent construction, Dr Andrabi thanked the people for their support to the Waqf Board.

She was accompanied by the Waqf Board member Nawab Din along with Waqf officials and officers from different departments of the district administration. Dr Andrabi inspected the land sites owned by Waqf in the district and asked the district administration to co-operate with the Waqf Board in demarcation and proper utilisation of the land for public welfare.