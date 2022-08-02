Non-productive assets of Waqf being made productive units: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday said that all abandoned and non-productive assets of Waqf are being transformed into productive units.
According to a press note she was addressing a gathering at Udhampur. She was given a rousing welcome by the minority community in Udhampur on her arrival to inspect the Waqf assets and properties in the town. She began her visit from the campus of the Jamia Masjid of Udhampur which has been constructed locally by the people from the public donations.
Praising the Masjid Management Committee for this magnificent construction, Dr Andrabi thanked the people for their support to the Waqf Board.
She was accompanied by the Waqf Board member Nawab Din along with Waqf officials and officers from different departments of the district administration. Dr Andrabi inspected the land sites owned by Waqf in the district and asked the district administration to co-operate with the Waqf Board in demarcation and proper utilisation of the land for public welfare.
Addressing the gathering she gave details about the Waqf Board mismanagement of the Waqf assets and properties in the district and informed the public about her future plans to re-demarcate, retrieve the abandoned Waqf owned land at prime locations in the district.
“Waqf Board authorities have been directed to start work on demarcating the Waqf owned land so that new infrastructural plans are soon executed to make the land productive and beneficial for the public,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.
Dr Andrabi said,” We have chalked out many plans to create huge assets on the land of Waqf in Udhampur district and soon we will be able to ensure that not an inch of Waqf owned land is misused, abandoned, encroached.”
She assured the people that the new Board is putting in all possible efforts to throw out all rot out of Waqf so that this resourceful body becomes not only self-reliant but also a hugely benefitting organization equipped enough to cater to the spiritual, social and public needs in the changing times.
“Waqf is in a state of huge transformation in J&K. Public support is a must for hard steps required to streamline the management system. J&K Government departments are extending their full support to the Board but more important is the public support which will strengthen us to take tough decisions required for putting the train on the track,” said Dr Darakhshan.