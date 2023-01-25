Non submission of APRs by Jan 31 to invite action: J&K Govt to employees

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday cautioned its employees that non submission of Annual Property Returns (APRs) through Online Property Returns System (PRS-portal) for the year 2022 by specified timeline i.e., January 31, 2023 would invite action and would also result in denial of vigilance clearance.
They were cautioned after it was observed that a sizeable number of employees were yet to submit their property returns.
As per GAD circular, the last date for filing of property returns was fixed for January 31, 2023, beyond which the portal would automatically not accept the submission of the property returns and moreover, no manual submission would be accepted in any case.
Earlier all the employees working under Jammu and Kashmir government, vide Circular No. 52-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated December 22,2022, had been advised to file their property returns for the year 2022 on the PRS portal, accessible on https://prs.ik.gov.in from January 1,2023 to January 31, 2023.
“It is clarified that non submission of property returns shall invite action against such defaulting employees under relevant provisions of law and shall result in denial of vigilance clearance as well,” the circular said.
“Accordingly, all the employees who are yet to submit their annual property returns for the year 2022, through the medium of this notice, are directed to submit their property returns on the PRS portal immediately, well before the specified timeline i.e. January 31, 2023,” it directed.
All the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) were also directed to ensure compliance with regard to filing of property returns by all the employees of their establishment and administrative departments were asked to assess the progress in this regard.