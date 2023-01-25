Non submission of APRs by Jan 31 to invite action: J&K Govt to employees

Jammu: J&K government Wednesday cautioned its employees that non submission of Annual Property Returns (APRs) through Online Property Returns System (PRS-portal) for the year 2022 by specified timeline i.e., January 31, 2023 would invite action and would also result in denial of vigilance clearance.

They were cautioned after it was observed that a sizeable number of employees were yet to submit their property returns.

As per GAD circular, the last date for filing of property returns was fixed for January 31, 2023, beyond which the portal would automatically not accept the submission of the property returns and moreover, no manual submission would be accepted in any case.