NORTH TECH SYMPOSIUM 2023 | It will synergise Army’s requirements with potential of academia, industry: Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta

Jammu: Chief of Staff, Northern Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta Wednesday stated that the ensuing North Tech Symposium would “become a harbinger for intertwining and synergising the requirements of the Indian army with the potential and capabilities of the academia and the industry.”

The Defence Minister, Minister of Technology, Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff and a host of senior army officers will attend the event.

The three-day event will be held from September 11 to 13, 2023.

He made these remarks during a North Tech Symposium 2023- curtain raiser media brief here at IIT Jammu. Director IIT Jammu, DG SIDM and Advisor to DG SIDM accompanied him during the presser.

Lt Gen Sengupta said that the operational and logistics challenges confronting Northern Command necessitated customised, dedicated solutions.