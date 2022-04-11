Northern army commander interacts with ExSM

Srinagar: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command is on a three-days visit to Kashmir Valley. The Army Commander along with Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps visited Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Srinagar and interacted with ex-servicemen (ExSM) of the region.
According to a press note, over 100 ExSM attended the event. Various facilities to include Medical and Dental camps, ICICI & SBI Bank extension counter, Defence Pension Disbursement Office, JAK LI Records, PAO (OR), ECHS and Zila Sainik Welfare Board stalls were established for instant mitigation and on the spot redressal of issues being faced by Ex-servicemen.
In addition, representatives from civil authorities of Kashmir Police and Office of the Additional Divisional Commissioner were also present to address administrative aspects and grievances.
The Army Commander appreciated ExSM for their continued support and selfless service rendered to the Nation. Army Commander extended greetings for Ramadhan Kareem and reassured them of continued support.
The Army Commander also commended Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre for the various activities being conducted with the citizens in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling.