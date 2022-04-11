Northern army commander interacts with ExSM

According to a press note, over 100 ExSM attended the event. Various facilities to include Medical and Dental camps, ICICI & SBI Bank extension counter, Defence Pension Disbursement Office, JAK LI Records, PAO (OR), ECHS and Zila Sainik Welfare Board stalls were established for instant mitigation and on the spot redressal of issues being faced by Ex-servicemen.

In addition, representatives from civil authorities of Kashmir Police and Office of the Additional Divisional Commissioner were also present to address administrative aspects and grievances.