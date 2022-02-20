Northern Army Commander visits Ladakh

On his arrival at Fire and Fury Corps Headquarters on Sunday, the Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps on the prevalent security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He interacted with the senior officers of Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation.

The Army Commander complimented Fire and Fury Corps for the conduct of people-friendly operations and assisting the civil administration in improving the quality of life of people in the border areas.

He was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect, which has resulted in overall harmonious relations between the armed forces and the civil administration.