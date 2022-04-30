Northern Command to host first ever North Tech Symposium

Srinagar: Northern Command of Army is hosting two-day “North Tech Symposium-2022” on May 6 and 7 this year at Udhampur as Command’s Atmanirbharta Drive.

During the drive, sources said, that the seminar will be held on 6 May with imminent speakers and attended by senior officers from entire Northern Command and representatives from over 150 defence industries.

They said close on the heels will be the exhibition of products of industry so that military officers can be exposed to the technologies being offered by the domestic defence industry in varied fields of procurement.