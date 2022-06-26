Northern Command’s summer camp culminates

Jammu: The Northern Command organised a ‘Summer Adventure Camp 2022’ for the children from June 20 to 25, 2022 at Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the children in the age group of 15-18 years enthusiastically participated in a series of exciting adventure activities during the adventure camp.

He said that GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi interacted with the children during the closing ceremony at the culmination of the camp.