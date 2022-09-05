Nothing new in Azad’s speech: G A Mir

Srinagar: Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said that Ghulam Nabi Azad is trying to steal Congress agenda.

Reacting to the Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Jammu speech, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Congress Party has resolved to continue its fight for restoration of full Statehood, protection of Land and jobs to people of J&K while including these provisions in its core agenda.

People of J&K have realised that it is the Congress Party alone which is fully capable of taking this fight to its logical end, Mir averred.