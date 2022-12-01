Now Govt recommends FIRs against hiring children for labour

The policy has recommended for the rehabilitation of such children in accordance scheme for the rehabilitation of the Bonded Labourers 2016.

“An amount of Rs 25000 to be compensated to the child as per given provision with a contribution of Rs 5000 from District Child Rehabilitation Fund and Rs 20,000 from the employer,” it said.

Under the policy, the administration has also decided to rehabilitate the migrant children doing odd jobs or begging, at their respective places. “If a migrant family has come to the city due to the lack of means of sustenance, adopting the livelihood option of doing odd jobs begging of selling products on streets or even does some work involving children, the DICPU may visit the family and prepare a SIR too present family’s situation,” it said.

“All possible steps may be taken to rehabilitate the family to their native places. If it is established that the family is unable to go back to their native places due to certain reasons, the Child Welfare Committee shall recommend the enrolment of the children in the Anganwadi centre or in a school as well as provide an open shelter facility available in the area,” it added.