Now Govt recommends FIRs against hiring children for labour

Srinagar: The Draft Policy for Rehabilitation of Children in Street Situation (CISS) of the Jammu and Kashmir government recommends filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against those who hire children.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Save The Children drafted the proposed policy. The policy gives police and other agencies the authority to strictly enforce the anti-child labour legislation.
“Local police shall register an FIR against the perpetrators and employers of children for violation of Child Labour Act, 1986, Juvenile Justice Act,2015 and Indian penal Code 1860 on the statement of the child given before the Child Welfare Committee,” the policy document said.
The administration has demanded that those who pay for or employ the services of youngsters be dealt with harshly.
In any instance, it stated, "action must be taken under the pertinent parts of the Child and Adolescents Labour (prohibition and regulation) Act 1986 Section 70 of JJ Act 2015 or any other legislation applicable for this topic."
The police have also been instructed by the strategy paper to look into the prospect of encouraging young people in Jammu and Kashmir to become drug addicts.
The policy has recommended for the rehabilitation of such children in accordance scheme for the rehabilitation of the Bonded Labourers 2016.
“An amount of Rs 25000 to be compensated to the child as per given provision with a contribution of Rs 5000 from District Child Rehabilitation Fund and Rs 20,000 from the employer,” it said.
Under the policy, the administration has also decided to rehabilitate the migrant children doing odd jobs or begging, at their respective places. “If a migrant family has come to the city due to the lack of means of sustenance, adopting the livelihood option of doing odd jobs begging of selling products on streets or even does some work involving children, the DICPU may visit the family and prepare a SIR too present family’s situation,” it said.
“All possible steps may be taken to rehabilitate the family to their native places. If it is established that the family is unable to go back to their native places due to certain reasons, the Child Welfare Committee shall recommend the enrolment of the children in the Anganwadi centre or in a school as well as provide an open shelter facility available in the area,” it added.