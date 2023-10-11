Officiating employee not entitled to grade pay of post: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Wednesday held that an employee placed on the higher post in his or her pay grade on the in-charge basis has no right to seek release of grade pay before he is appointed to the position by the rules.

“As long as Article 87(b) of the CSR exists, any person, placed on the higher post in his or her pay grade on the in-charge basis, has no right to seek release of grade pay before he is appointed to the said position by the rules,” a bench of M S Latif, Member (J), and Prasant Kumar, Member (A), said in its order.

As many as 27 applicants had approached the tribunal in 2021 with the contention that they were holding the posts of Headmasters on a substantive basis and vide various orders passed from 2002 to 2007 were placed as in-charge Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs).

Their further contention was that they were entitled to get a salary commensurate to the posts on which they were working as stop-gap arrangement till the dates of their superannuation.

The court observed that the applicants were made to function as in-charge ZEOs, admittedly, in their pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules for six months or till clearance by the DPC and PSC whichever was earlier.