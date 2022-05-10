On LG's directions, SED promotes 16 principals as 'look-after' CEOs to boost academics

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has promoted 16 senior Principals as look after Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and equivalents besides 45 headmasters as Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to boost academics at level of the department.
The move comes in wake of the direction from the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to aggrandise and bolster the academics besides filling up the vacancies at all levels in the department.
Notably, several posts of CEOs and dozens of posts of ZEOs were vacant in the department for last many years which was hampering the overall administrative affairs at district and zonal level of the department.
The unfilled posts had paved way for adhocism in the department and one person was assigned more than two jobs simultaneously.
“While the posts were vacant, one ZEO was taking care of more than two Zonal offices and was given DDO powers to manage release of salaries of the employees of the department in these respective zones,” an official said.
Taking serious note of the vacant positions in the School Education Department, the J&K LG directed the department to fill the vacancies to improve the administrative efficiency and also improve delivery system by assigning one job to one officer.
“Otherwise official work was hit in offices as one person was handling more than one post,” the official said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh confirmed the promotion of 16 senior principals as look-after CEOs and promotion of 45 headmasters as look after ZEOs.
“This is as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor, JKUT regarding filling of vacancies at all levels of the Department for providing relief and academic support to the school children of JK-UT,” Singh said.
Notably, the department has also started an exhaustive exercise for promotion of around 1000 masters as look-after headmasters across J&K. The promotions will be ordered after a gap of many years as the process was delayed by the department during the previous years.
“The Department is working on it and it is almost in its final stage. Once the promotion of 1000 masters will be issued, we will be able to fill-up the vacancies of Heads of the institutions of High Schools,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.
He further said that the proposal for filling of all vacancies of Principals, Lecturers in all disciplines is in the pipeline as well.