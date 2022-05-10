On LG's directions, SED promotes 16 principals as 'look-after' CEOs to boost academics

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has promoted 16 senior Principals as look after Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and equivalents besides 45 headmasters as Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to boost academics at level of the department.

The move comes in wake of the direction from the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to aggrandise and bolster the academics besides filling up the vacancies at all levels in the department.

Notably, several posts of CEOs and dozens of posts of ZEOs were vacant in the department for last many years which was hampering the overall administrative affairs at district and zonal level of the department.