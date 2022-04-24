On PM's visit, KPs sit on dharna demanding panel to probe exodus

Jammu: Demanding that a commission be setup to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory.

Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV), led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.