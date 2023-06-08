Once recorded in service book, DoB can’t be altered without inquiry: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that once Date of Birth (DoB) is recorded in service records and accepted by the appropriate authority, the same cannot be altered without giving such employee an opportunity of hearing or else to hold an enquiry in the matter.

“…once a date of birth of a government servant is recorded in his service records having been declared by such government servant and accepted by the appropriate authority, same cannot be altered by the concerned authority except in the case of a clerical error,” a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said. An appropriate authority, the court said, reserves the right to make the correction in the record of the government servant at any time when it is satisfied with the age recorded in the service record of such government servant is incorrect and has been so incorrectly recorded with the object that the government servant may derive some unfair advantage there from.

The court made the observations while allowing Prithpal Singh’s petition that he had filed in 2017 and later died in 2021. His legal heirs were brought on record. In his plea, Singh had challenged orders by which he was retired from State Road Transport Corporation where he worked as driver on August 31, 2003. Singh was engaged as a driver on 19 February 1986 and upon his appointment, his age came to be recorded in the service book as of 28 years on July 10, 1985 on the basis of age certificate issued by Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla . He was not possessed of any academic qualification.