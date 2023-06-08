Once recorded in service book, DoB can’t be altered without inquiry: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that once Date of Birth (DoB) is recorded in service records and accepted by the appropriate authority, the same cannot be altered without giving such employee an opportunity of hearing or else to hold an enquiry in the matter.
“…once a date of birth of a government servant is recorded in his service records having been declared by such government servant and accepted by the appropriate authority, same cannot be altered by the concerned authority except in the case of a clerical error,” a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said. An appropriate authority, the court said, reserves the right to make the correction in the record of the government servant at any time when it is satisfied with the age recorded in the service record of such government servant is incorrect and has been so incorrectly recorded with the object that the government servant may derive some unfair advantage there from.
The court made the observations while allowing Prithpal Singh’s petition that he had filed in 2017 and later died in 2021. His legal heirs were brought on record. In his plea, Singh had challenged orders by which he was retired from State Road Transport Corporation where he worked as driver on August 31, 2003. Singh was engaged as a driver on 19 February 1986 and upon his appointment, his age came to be recorded in the service book as of 28 years on July 10, 1985 on the basis of age certificate issued by Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla . He was not possessed of any academic qualification.
It was contended that on the basis of the date of birth recorded in the service book by the corporation, Singh had to retire in 2017 upon attaining the age of 60 years and that the authorities issued the order suggesting the year of retirement of Singh as 2003. The Court noted that under service jurisprudence, every newly appointed person to a service or post under the Government at the time of appointment has to declare his or her date of birth by Christian era with conformity documentary evidence.
“The date of birth recorded in the service records consequently becomes the basis for superannuation and the date of birth so declared by such person at the time of appointment has to be accepted by the appointing authority on production of conformity documentary evidence,” it added. The Court underscored that a great sanctity is attached to the entry of date of birth recorded in the service records of a government servant at the time of his first appointment and a government servant acquires a right to continue in the service till the attaining of age of retirement, unless such service is dispensed with on other grounds in accordance with rules.