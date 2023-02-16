Online registration commences for Agniveer recruitment rally

Srinagar: The online registration for enrolment to army as Agniveer has commenced from today, an official press release said.

An announcement in this regard was made by Army on February 15 and the registration process shall close on March 15.

As per guidelines, all eligible unmarried male candidates born between October 1, 2002 to April 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive) with requisite educational qualifications from UT of J&K belonging to Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts and UT of Ladakh belonging to Leh and Kargil districts.