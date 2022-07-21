Online registration for PM scholarship starts

Srinagar: The online registration for Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) is open for the academic year 2022-23 for the students of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the eligible students can register themselves on the official website www.aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.

A special J&K Cell in AICTE deals with the implementation of PMSSS in J&K for students to pursue undergraduate studies outside Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K cell is responsible for the proper implementation of the scheme to fulfill the objectives of PMSSS.

AICTE has issued an official notification in this regard highlighting details of eligibility criteria, courses, and other details that have been provided. According to the official notification, only those students who have passed class 12th from the Jammu and Kashmir Board or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board not earlier than 2020-21 or appeared in 2021-22, can apply for the scholarship.