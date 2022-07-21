Online registration for PM scholarship starts

Srinagar: The online registration for Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) is open for the academic year 2022-23 for the students of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the eligible students can register themselves on the official website www.aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.
A special J&K Cell in AICTE deals with the implementation of PMSSS in J&K for students to pursue undergraduate studies outside Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K cell is responsible for the proper implementation of the scheme to fulfill the objectives of PMSSS.
AICTE has issued an official notification in this regard highlighting details of eligibility criteria, courses, and other details that have been provided. According to the official notification, only those students who have passed class 12th from the Jammu and Kashmir Board or Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board not earlier than 2020-21 or appeared in 2021-22, can apply for the scholarship.
The scholarship will be provided for courses such as general degree, professional (engineering, nursing, pharmacy, hotel management, architecture), and medical, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or equivalent.
Under the scholarship scheme, students will get different amounts of scholarships on the academic fee as well as hostel fees.
In the case of academic fees, for the general degree courses, students will get financial aid of Rs 30,000 per annum whereas, for the professional courses, they will receive up to Rs 1.25 lakh per annum. For medical programmes, students will be provided up to Rs 3 lakh per annum.
Students studying in any mentioned course will also get financial assistance up to Rs 1 lakh per annum on the hostel fee.
In a significant decision, the Central Government extended PMSSS for J&K and Ladakh for five years under which 5000 meritorious students each year are funded to study in private and Government educational institutions across the country.
The government decided to continue the scholarship scheme along with a simultaneous focus on opening new educational institutions in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
LG Manoj Sinha has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the extension of PMSSS.
“Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan for extending PMSSS for J&K students for another 5 years. With thousands of scholarships available every year, the scheme will provide opportunities to our youth to dream big and means to realise their dreams,” the Office of LG J&K had tweeted. J&K Students Association (JKSA) recently also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan for extending the PMSSS for J&K students for another 5 years.