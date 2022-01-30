Open synthetic track, astroturf football field to be built in Ladakh: PM Modi

“Friends, today I want to share with you one such piece of information about Ladakh which you will definitely be proud to know about. Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and AstroTurf Football Stadium,” said PM Modi.

“The football stadium will have a synthetic track with 8 lanes and there will also be a hostel facility with one thousand beds. The stadium is FIFA certified as well.”

PM Modi further said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism, and employment.

“Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. Along with such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh,” said PM Modi.