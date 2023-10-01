OPERATION SADBHAVANA | Army launches J&K special scholarship scheme 2023

Kupwara: The Army initiated the Jammu and Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme 2023 as part of Operation Sadbhavana, with the goal of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged students.
This programme is aimed to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged students by offering scholarships and financial aid to those who exhibit exceptional potential and dedication.
The Army’s Vajr Div has identified 34 students and will be sponsoring the education of these students with an amount of Rs 1.2 Lakhs each amounting to a total of Rs 40.8 lakhs. The balance expenditure in respect of these students will be borne by the respective universities.
The four affiliated Universities in which the students will be pursuing their Higher Education this year are namely Swami Vivekanand Group of Institutions in Chandigarh (Punjab), Mewar University in Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), Sanskrity University and ARNI University in Kathgardh Indora (HP). Hundreds of students had applied from Kupwara district of which 34 students were finalized based on a written test and interview. These students were felicitated with a “Send Off Ceremony” organised today at Durgmullah on behalf of the Kupwara based Division. The ceremony was also aimed at encouraging more students from the weaker sections of society to pursue higher education and contribute in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.