OPERATION SADBHAVANA | Army launches J&K special scholarship scheme 2023

Kupwara: The Army initiated the Jammu and Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme 2023 as part of Operation Sadbhavana, with the goal of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged students.

This programme is aimed to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged students by offering scholarships and financial aid to those who exhibit exceptional potential and dedication.

The Army’s Vajr Div has identified 34 students and will be sponsoring the education of these students with an amount of Rs 1.2 Lakhs each amounting to a total of Rs 40.8 lakhs. The balance expenditure in respect of these students will be borne by the respective universities.